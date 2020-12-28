On The Beat: Community spirit has shone through in spite of huge challenges

As the newly-appointed inspector at Fraserburgh, I wrote a similar article for On The Beat this time last year.

I certainly could not have foreseen the challenging years for us all ahead or the circumstances that have unfolded.

I would like to thank partner agencies, other emergency services, local businesses and the public in Fraserburgh and the surrounding area for all their support and cooperation in helping to deal with the pandemic.

We have all had to make sacrifices and changes in our personal and working lives to keep ourselves, family members and others safe.

Businesses in particular have been faced with huge challenges, from lockdown to changing tiers, and I know how hard you have all worked to meet the necessary requirements to keep trading and remain feasible.

I have also seen many businesses diversify and re-evaluate how they trade to remain viable and continue making a living.

The community spirit which has been shown across Scotland has been heart-warming and here in the north-east corner it has been no different.

The public, partners and resilience groups have pulled together in Fraserburgh to provide for and help others who have either been shielding due to vulnerabilities, furloughed or others who have lost their jobs.

The policing team at Fraserburgh has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic on the frontline to help keep people safe.

We have also continued with our normal core business with the main focus being to provide public reassurance, dealing with those most vulnerable in society and engaging with and dealing with persons still intent on committing crime.

Festive patrols will continue throughout the Christmas and New Year period and we will focus on keeping people safe and targeting those involved in criminality.

After this week, we will move into Tier 4, with the rise in Covid-19 cases, which brings more changes and restrictions, I know this will be extremely difficult for many at this time of year, but I urge you all to keep abiding by and following the Scottish government guidelines a little longer to see us through the end of the year and into 2021 safely.

So as we prepare for a very different Christmas can I ask that you all look out for your neighbours, keep an eye on the vulnerable people around you and reach out to them, sometimes a friendly smile and kind word is all it takes.

There are many organisations out there to help and you can find a list of them on the North East Division page on the Police Scotland website.

If you have any concerns or wish to report anything you can contact Police Scotland via 101 or you can email us by visiting the relevant area on our website. In an emergency always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can contact Scottish CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or email crimestoppersscotland-uk.org.

Lastly, I wish you all a very healthy and prosperous New Year.