On The Beat: Butcher makes the cut with new career as Aberdeen cop

My name is Constable Andrew Peter and I am a uniformed officer at Nigg Police Station in Aberdeen, serving Cove, Garthdee and Kincorth.

I am quite new to policing. I used to work for a local family business as a butcher and won a number of national awards, including Young Butcher of the Year.

After 11 years, I fancied a career change but was apprehensive about the prospect of missing the camaraderie and ‘family feeling’ I got from working for the family business.

I finally plucked up the courage to attend a candidate briefing session, where I learned about becoming a police officer and what it would entail. That initial contact gave me the confidence to apply.The recruitment process involves multiple stages and, with sufficient preparation, relevant personal qualities, hard work and determination, it is certainly achievable.

I spent 11 weeks at the national training college in Tulliallan Castle, Fife, following a programme of classroom learning, practical exercises, fitness and general preparation for my career.

Being away from home each week can be challenging, but I found the college to be a sociable and rewarding experience.

I soon realised that the career change was not as scary as I had anticipated.

I’ve found the varied shift pattern really beneficial too, because I have a young family and the flexibility that affords me is great.

Being a police officer is a truly unique experience and, as a constable, you are constantly learning and developing your skillset.

I’m thoroughly enjoying my job, responding to all sorts of calls, from those requiring an emergency, blue-light response to incidents of a less urgent nature.

I also play a vital role in providing assistance to vulnerable people and those who need support in a crisis.

It can certainly be a challenging role, but no two days the same.

I am so glad that I made the career change when I did and I highly recommend a career in policing to anyone who might be considering it.

The Police Scotland website is a useful source of information should you want to find out more.