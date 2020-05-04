On The Beat: Agencies joining forces to boost north-east communities

Partnership working is spoken about a lot in the north-east and the benefits that come when different agencies work together to help the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Multi-agency arrangements are well-embedded in our daily practices, with organisations working closely alongside each other to strengthen services and find solutions to issues that can’t be fixed by one agency alone.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the strength of partnership working has truly been tested and its value and resilience has never been realised more as countless organisations, charities, businesses and individuals from across the region continue to work together to help those in need.

At the end of March the virtual Grampian Assistance Hub was launched to support people who have found themselves in need of help or information as a result of the pandemic.

More than 3,000 individuals or groups across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have now registered to offer their assistance to the hub, helping thousands of people so far.

This week I was humbled to hear of numerous examples of this local support, including a church group in Inverurie organising food parcels for an elderly couple following a plea for help to the hub from their daughter who lives hundreds of miles away.

Elsewhere a man has been matched with a volunteer who is delivering regular food supplies to him and his wife which they would have struggled to source otherwise.

For many the Grampian Assistance Hub is a useful channel but for countless people it has become a lifeline and the Grampian Local Resilience Partnership owes a great deal of gratitude to the volunteers and businesses who are helping it to operate effectively.

I have also taken great pride in seeing the work of the team who set up and are helping to run the hub which includes workers from the three local authorities, NHS Grampian, health and social care, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, the MoD, coastguard, voluntary organisations and our own police officers.

Everyone has one single objective and that’s to help people in this time of need in the safest possible way. We also continue to work with each other to review how accessible our services are for the most vulnerable and prioritise our resources to focus on areas which present the greatest potential for harm.

In addition I know that numerous other groups, charities and neighbours are working hard in their communities to provide much needed support and reassurance to those who feel isolated and scared.

The response from everyone is incredible and my officers will continue to keep in close contact with care homes, hospitals, pharmacies, schools, churches, voluntary organisations and supermarkets, among others, to listen carefully to any concerns you might have and respond appropriately.

The situation we all find ourselves in has been described in many ways – challenging, unprecedented, frustrating and heart-breaking for many.

I would also use the words humbling and inspiring when I think of the many selfless people who are going out of their way to help others and make a difference during this extraordinary time.

Continue to take care of yourselves and your loved ones, and please continue to do all that you can to help protect the NHS and save lives.

We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support and co-operation for the role Police Scotland is carrying out as part of the national effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

