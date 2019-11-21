North-east school pupils counting down to Evening Express Carol Concert

Pupils from across the north-east have been busy practising for the Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert.

Young choirs, soloists, musicians, orchestras and bands will take part in the festive celebration which takes place at the Music Hall on December 18.

Musical director Laura Pike was leading the rehearsals at Lochside Academy.

She said: “The kids are ready for action and our practice sessions are coming on brilliantly.

“We’re really privileged to have such talented youngsters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Last year marked host Ken McLeod’s final Evening Express Carol Concert after more than 20 years, with 15 of them as the compere.

It also saw the departure of the event’s previous musical director, Jenny Cranna, who hung up her baton after the 50th anniversary concert.

Laura will take over this Christmas, having served as former director of music at Albyn School.

She said: “Jenny and Ken are a hard act to follow because they have such a history with the kids.

“Hopefully they’ll be in the audience cheering us on.”

Performers from Robert Gordon’s College, Dyce Primary, Orchard Brae School, Culter Primary, Fernielea School, Kirkhill Primary, Cornhill Primary and Kingswells Primary are among the 524 children selected to take part.

They will join youngsters from Auchterellon Primary, Kintore School, Ellon Primary, Lochside Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School, Bridge of Don Academy and Music 4 U Stage School in the concert.

Teacher Amy Cowling-Young is helping her Kintore Primary choir prepare for the big day.

She said: “When I was a little girl I was in the Evening Express Carol Concert and I loved it.

“This is the first time I’ve been involved as a teacher and the kids have helped to write their own original songs so they’re really excited.

“They’re a really lively bunch so I think it will be great fun on the night.”

Angela McLean said it was Dyce Primary’s triumph in a singing competition that spurred them on.

The principal teacher added: “We won the Aberdeen Music Festival last year and the kids were really excited to take part in the carol concert this Christmas so they could build on their experience.

“They’re still a bit nervous as we’ve only had a few rehearsals but I think they’re really enjoying it.

“It’s fantastic that they get to sing alongside other schools at Lochside Academy because they need to get used to performing in a different environment.”

Primary one teacher Andrea Nicholson says the Kirkhill Primary choir has been rehearsing non-stop since the October break.

She added: “Our little ones are absolutely loving it and they’re so lucky that they got this opportunity.

“Audiences can expect a huge variety on the night, from young children right up to secondary pupils, so there is really something for everyone.”

Fraser Thomson, who leads the Fernielea School choir, said: “The kids are so excited to be performing at a venue like the Music Hall.

“They took part last Christmas and it was the highlight of their year.”

All proceeds from the Evening Express Carol Concert go to charity, with more than £10,000 being donated to good causes every year.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased through the Aberdeen Performing Arts website or the box office.