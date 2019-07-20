Call for Aberdeen residents to sign up for neighbourhood watch

People in an Aberdeen community are being urged to sign up to a new neighbourhood watch scheme.

Seaton Linksfield Community Network says there has been increased crime in the area.

Residents who join the scheme – which operates across the country – are notified of crimes in their area and the outcome of each incident.

Lewis McGill, vice-chairman of the Seaton Linksfield Community Network, said: “There’s been incidents in the multi-storeys over the years, there’s still speeding along School Road so residents can be aware of this.

“There has also been antisocial behaviour such as illegal dumping and loud music.

“So having a neighbourhood watch could help identify these issues and also potentially work with the police to help with the issues in the area.”

Those who sign up will also get updates on the monthly meetings of the community network, the next of which is on August 6 at the Seaton Learning Centre at 2.30pm.

Sheila Gordon, the chairwoman of the Friends of Seaton Park, said: “This is a good idea for the Seaton area and I am keen on discussing it with the network group soon.”

Councillor Ross Grant said: “Work has been under way to fully establish the Seaton and Linksfield network for some time, and this will be a community-led organisation to represent residents’ views on a multitude of issues.

“Groups like this one are invaluable for councillors like myself and the city council in order to work together to deliver positive change for the benefit of the area.”

The area is popular with students, many of whom pass by Seaton Park as they walk between Hillhead Halls of Residence and the Aberdeen University campus.

Police recently sent letters to residents appealing for information after a report of a flasher within the park.

A woman told of seeing a man expose himself on July 4.

Meanwhile, in April the community network launched a new petition amid concerns about the number of lorries travelling on the area’s streets to combat the high levels of HGVs.

The petition, which called for the restrictions on School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street, gained more than 400 signatures.

Following a request by Councillor Alexander McLellan, traffic surveys were carried out and showed vehicles were driving well above the 20mph limit.

The petition has called for speed cameras to be installed along the streets.

A police spokeswoman urged anyone who has spotted a crime to get in touch with the police on 101. To register with the group go to http://bit.ly/2O3iphK