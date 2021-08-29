News / Local Olympic horse rider fined after Shetland pony’s leg left ‘hanging by a tendon’ for a week By David McPhee 29/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 29/08/2021, 5:23 pm Injured Zafira and Margaret Greaves A former Olympic horse rider has been heavily fined after she allowed a Shetland pony to suffer agonising pain for seven days following a horrific leg injury. Margaret Greaves, who was once an international dressage rider, delayed having 11-month-old Zafira put down despite the animal being unable to walk and having a wound that was “worn down to the bone”. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe