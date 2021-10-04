Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Portlethen this month

By Kirstin Tait
04/10/2021, 12:55 pm
New Aldi store set to open in Portlethen

Aldi will open a new branch in Portlethen this month.

The brand new store will open in at Portlethen Retail Park in Muirend on October 21.

And to mark the occasion, Team GB rowing silver medalist Karen Bennett will cut a ribbon to open the store at 8am on the day.

The new shop has has provided 35 jobs to the local community with the supermarket promising that customers in Portlethen will now have access to all of Aldi’s high quality, low-price products – including their “legendary” special buy aisle.

Olympian Ms Bennett says she is “so excited” to be part of the day.

She said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Karen Bennett will open the store.

Store manager Drew Robertson is also looking forward to the event, keen to get customers through doors.

He said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Portlethen. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Karen Bennett join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Local charities and food banks have been invited to register with Neighbourly, a platform which allows businesses like Aldi to link with those in need.

It will give charities access to surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods – seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

Fourth Aberdeen store

Next year, Aldi say they will create 2,000 jobs as they open 100 new stores.

It comes along with announcements of a fourth Aberdeen store approved by the council in August.

The 14,000sq ft store will be located to the south of the city at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road on a site previously occupied by Amec Foster Wheeler.

A total of 109 parking spaces, including electric vehicle points and disabled parking bays, will be created.

They company have also said it has improved pay for its HGV drivers amid sector shortages – which has led to some disruption for Specialbuy “middle aisle” items.