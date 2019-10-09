Olympian Hannah Miley to give speech at Aberdeen university

An Aberdeen Olympic swimmer is due to return to her former university today to share her experiences with students.

Twice Commonwealth gold medallist Hannah Miley, who graduated from Robert Gordon University with a BA in Applied Sports and Exercise Science in 2013, will deliver a talk on the importance of determination on October 17.

The event is part of the university’s “innovation masterclass” series, with a number of guest speakers visiting the campus.

Professor Gordon McConnell, director of entrepreneurship and innovation at RGU, said: “Hannah is a truly inspiring role model and her story is highly applicable to the world of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“People will gain valuable insight at this masterclass into what it takes to make dreams come true, whether that’s setting up your own business, completing a degree or achieving career success.”