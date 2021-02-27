Old Mill Inn demolished days after deliberate fire ripped through former hotel

The Old Mill Inn has been demolished just days after a fire ripped through the former hotel and restaurant.

Fire crews were called to the scene on South Deeside Road on Monday.

Following the blaze which caused extensive damage to the venue, police said they were believed it was being treated as deliberate and an investigation was ongoing.

And today, pictures from the scene show the once-popular hotel reduced to a pile of rubble.

The venue was bought by the Sang Family and Michael French in 1989 and was ran as a popular hotel, nightclub and wedding venue for nearly three decades.

In 2015 the Old Mill Inn was flooded for a second time during Storm Frank. Following a “dispute with the insurers” the owners were left with no capital to keep the business going.

The property, which has been empty for more than five years, was described as “beyond refurbishment and repair” in a planning application submitted in 2019.

The supporting document submitted alongside the application said “the only alternative is demolition and reuse of the site”.

It was hoped the Old Mill, a category C listed building, could be refurbished and reused as a retail outlet for antiques and bric a brac, with the main site transformed into a garden centre.

Five homes were also planned for the west car park and described as “essential for the viability of proposals”.

The planning application is marked as awaiting a decision, with revised drawings submitted as recently as January 2021.

The co-owner of the Old Mill Inn hotel has described the fire that tore through the premises as “another sad chapter” for the site.