Old friends reunited as neonatal patients gather to mark Prematurity Day

Around 200 former neonatal unit patients turned out to celebrate World Prematurity Day.

The event, which was held by Friends of the Neonatal Unit, took place at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

It was attended by teenagers and adults who had the chance to reunite with old friends and nurses.

One of the oldest premature babies paying a visit to the unit was Jill, who was born in 1989 weighing just 2lb.

Kirsty Cox, chairwoman of Friends of the Neonatal Unit, said: “It was a fantastic day and the corridors were packed with people.

“Visiting the unit really brought a lot of emotions back for some people so we had nurses on hand to support them.

“Prematurity is not something that is spoken about enough so it’s important to raise awareness of it.”

She continued: “We’re very lucky to have the resources and the staff that we have in Aberdeen so we really wanted to showcase that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity was set up in 1984 to raise money for enhanced medical equipment and paediatric training and research.

It also offers family support for the parents and carers whose babies are in the city unit.

Kirsty herself gave birth to twin boys who were born at 25 weeks.

Sadly Aiden passed away after a short time but his twin Kai, now eight, spent a long time in the ward before coming home.

She added: “We at Friends of The Neonatal Unit want to make sure that parents, staff and sibling mental heath is looked after.

“It’s ok to ask for support because we all have different experiences, be that as a parent, family member or staff member, and each one is important and valued.”

Friends of the Special Nursery began with the initial aim of funding a new incubator and parent and child room.

Their efforts snowballed, however, and public support along with a newspaper campaign meant that more money than anticipated was being raised.

It led to a whole new neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital being created, with the 40-bed department opened in May 1988.

The effort saw the charity change its name to Friends of the Neonatal Unit.