North-east police helping to prepare UK for Brexit fallout

North-east police have been deployed to flashpoints across Scotland to ensure Britain is prepared for Brexit fallout, The Evening Express can reveal.

A Brexit contingency team was sent to major events including two Old Firm football derbies and an environmental street protest in which campaigners blocked traffic so they are trained for problems that may arise from Britain leaving the EU.

Police Scotland originally refused to reveal how many north-east officers had been seconded to the team due to “operational reasons”.

However, The Evening Express used freedom of information laws to learn 25 officers worked with the team – along with 275 other officers in Scotland – between March 8 and May 13.

The Police Scotland response said: “All officers were based at local offices and one partner’s premises – all within reasonable travel from their home addresses.

“No (hotel) accommodation was required. All costs associated with Brexit are accounted for separately to the overall Police Scotland budget.”

Police said the team policed the Scottish Conservatives spring conference at the AECC in Aberdeen.

They also policed 26 football matches – including two Old Firm and two Edinburgh derbies – and three days of an Extinction Rebellion protests in Edinburgh, as well as 11 political or religious marches.

The team also helped execute high-priority arrest warrants, assisted with murder inquiries and high-risk missing persons’ inquiries.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr has now written to the Scottish Police Authority to say the team will available again from early August.

This is because Scotland is experiencing “an unprecedented number of large-scale events,” said Mr Kerr, and deploying the team to them would help prepare them for incidents that may arise due to Brexit.

Mr Kerr said: “This type of continued activity will have a significant impact on an already demanding summer period and having these officers available will give us an enhanced capacity to respond to greater policing demands.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “In due course, a multi-agency control centre will be used to help co-ordinate the response to issues arising from the impact of Brexit on behalf of Scotland’s three regional resilience partnerships, which include local authorities, emergency services and other public sector bodies.

“Contingency planning is being done in conjunction with colleagues across UK policing and is based on identifying and responding to the reasonable worst-case scenarios that may be faced in the event of a no-deal exit.”