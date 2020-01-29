Old coins used to create ‘king of fish’ trophy to mark River Dee salmon season

Old coins from around the world have been used to craft a stunning sculpture which will take centre stage at an iconic event in the north-east.

The trophy called “the king of fish” has been commissioned by the owner of the Tor Na Coille Hotel on Royal Deeside.

It will take pride of place on Saturday at the River Dee when former Soldier Soldier and Extreme Fishing star Robson Green will cast off the 2020 season.

The trophy will be given annually to the angler deemed to have landed the best catch.

Sculptor Helen Denerley made the trophy and used coins from all over the world to reflect the international appeal of salmon fishing at the River Dee.

The trophy’s plinth was crafted from local elm and resin to resemble a flowing river.

Helen said: “I was delighted to be asked to create this trophy as I have always enjoyed the natural habitat around the Dee and Don.”

David Littlewood, owner of the Tor Na Coille Hotel, said the trophy was a “stunning” piece and he was happy to have it commissioned.

He said: “Achieving the best catch is an incredible feat and that is why we are pleased to have commissioned this new award, a stunning piece of art to recognise such a magnificent achievement, and the huge economic benefit the river and salmon bring to this region.”

Ross Macdonald, fisheries development officer for Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, said: “We’re grateful to Tor Na Coille Hotel for commissioning this trophy underlining the river’s importance to the area and wider community.

“In presenting this new award, it represents a symbol of respect to those who challenge themselves to fish on one of the most famous salmon rivers in the world.”

Lawrence Ross, chairman of the Dee Board, said the trophy would become an important prize.

He added: “Many people come to fish on the River Dee but only one person will win this award each year.

“It is an exquisite trophy that may well become one of the most sought-after accolades in the fishing world.”

At the opening ceremony on Saturday Mr Green will throw a quaich of Dee Dram single malt whisky into the water as part of a ritual in giving something back to the river to keep the salmon “in good health”.