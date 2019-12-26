Oil workers raise £8,000 for Aberdeen charity

Staff at a north-east oil firm have raised £8,000 for a homelessness and unemployment charity.

More than 530 workers from Petrofac attended the company’s Christmas dinner dance at P&J Live and donated to Aberdeen Foyer’s festive appeal.

The charity supports young people and adults in the wider communities of Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire engage with education, move into work and achieve independent living. It does so by providing supported housing, learning, training, counselling, employment support and health improvement initiatives.

Joanne McBain, a proposals administrator at Petrofac, said: “We all recognise how fortunate we are to be able to attend Christmas events, making it important for us all to give something back at this time of year.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dave Blackburn, senior vice-president at Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “It’s no secret that Aberdeen has one of the biggest wealth divides in Scotland, so the work that Aberdeen Foyer is doing plays a vital role in combatting youth homelessness and poverty in our wider communities.

Leona McDermid, chief executive of Foyer, said: “My warmest thanks to everyone who attended the Petrofac dinner dance for so generously supporting Aberdeen Foyer.

“It really is special to us to be your chosen charity for the event, to know that our work in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to disrupt the cycle of youth homelessness and poverty has been noticed and matters to you.”