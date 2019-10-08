Oil workers invited to share stories for Aberdeen project

A call has been made for oil workers past and present to share their stories for an upcoming project.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums is looking for people to reminisce about their life in the energy industry as part of a long-term display and permanent archive at the Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

The site already celebrates the oil and gas industry and has displays dedicated to different aspects of the work.

For the initiative, staff are looking to include digital images of something people have been involved in or seen during their working life – including time off – or a short narrative or story that can sum their experience up.

So far, a range of different items have been received by the team.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums said: “We’re collecting everyday experiences that will help us create new displays and an archive of the offshore energy industries at Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

“These industries are largely unseen for many people not connected with the sector – even sometimes for the families of energy workers themselves. We want to bring them to life for our visitors, with the stories of real people doing real jobs.

“We’ve already received some fantastic contributions – from discussions with a teddy bear wearing a Santa Claus hat in the Norwegian sector at Christmas to someone who took part in a complicated subsea tie up. And we’re looking for more.

“There’s no restriction on what can be submitted – as long as it was something the contributor experienced working in the offshore energy industries (or during ‘down time’).

“All you need to do is send us a digital image and brief story summing it up. It can be technical, irreverent, informative, happy or sad.”

It is hoped that by displaying the information, the achievements of energy industries will be on show and won’t feel so “remote”.

As the work itself can be easily overlooked by the public due to activities being carried out, out of sight, the project is intended to bring this insider knowledge to the forefront.

For more information, and to submit your oil memories, email oilmemories@aagm.co.uk