Aberdeen oil workers facing pay cut with Christmas around corner

Scores of North-east workers at an offshore drilling contractor are facing deep pay cuts with Christmas just around the corner.

Unite regional officer Willie Wallace said Odfjell Drilling was issuing the proposals to workers today as part of a consultation.

Mr Wallace said 180 employees were affected by what he described as a “considerable reduction in terms and conditions”.

Odfjell, which has a base in Altens, Aberdeen, said in a letter to employees – seen by Energy Voice − that the amendments to terms and conditions were necessary to “align with the current market environment”.

