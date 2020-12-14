A “devastated” north-east woman has told how she was taken in by a phone scam – which ended up costing her £25,000.

The 34-year-old oil and gas worker, known as Ashley, received a call from a woman claiming to be from her bank’s fraud department – and the number she was calling from even matched the fraud helpline on her card.

Ashley was told to open a new account and transfer £2,500 into it. While she did so, she called her bank on another phone to make sure the call was genuine.

But by the time she got through, a transaction had been processed – taking her life savings worth £25,000 out of her account.

Now, as part of a fraud campaign run by Police Scotland, Ashley is warning others to be aware of the signs of a potential scam.

© Police Scotland

“She [the caller] was really relaxed and professional, just like I would expect my bank to be,” she said.

“She told me there had been a number of fraudulent transactions on my account but the bank had managed to stop them in time. I never suspected that it wasn’t my bank, I never felt under any pressure to do anything.

“I thought I had better check to make sure everything was genuine so while on the call on my mobile I used my landline to call my actual bank using the number from their website. It took ages to get through.

“By the time I spoke to them they told me a transaction had just gone through for £25,000; my entire life savings. Even the bank couldn’t stop it.”

Afterwards, Ashley admitted she went into a “complete panic”.

“I was devastated,” she added.

“I couldn’t believe I had been so stupid, I fell for it hook, line and sinker. My life savings had gone. I was upset for days afterwards.

“I am an educated person, I know not to do these things but they were so convincing. They had an answer for all my questions and behaved just like I would have expected my bank to behave.”

Ashley urged anyone suspicious about a call to “hang up immediately and phone your bank back – your actual bank won’t mind”.

Ian, a company director from Aberdeenshire, also lost thousands as part of an elaborate scam.

The 51-year-old is a regular user of Amazon – and when he received a call from a number which showed on his screen as “Amazon Fraud Department”, he believed it was genuine.

The caller said a new phone was ready for delivery – but Ian had not ordered one.

In a 45-minute call, the man convinced Ian three hackers were trying to access his bank account and to download apps called “Validation” and “Quick Support”.

He was then told to enter his personal details to ensure his account had not been compromised.

Ian became suspicious and checked his bank account, discovering more than £5,600 had been stolen.

“I felt completely helpless when I was on the phone to the scammers,” he said.

“They left me feeling like I had no option but to do what they said or I’d lose everything.

“Due to Coronavirus restrictions I haven’t worked since March and it’s been a real struggle trying to make ends meet.

“I don’t know how I’m going to afford presents at Christmas for my three children. I’m absolutely devastated.”

North East Police Division crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart urged members of the public to remain vigilant over the festive period.

“Criminals are increasingly focusing their activities on various types of frauds and scams whether it be online, by telephone or door to door,” he said.

“These criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police.

“We want everyone to have a great festive period but be mindful and stop and think if a call or email could be fraudulent.”