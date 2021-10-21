Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Oil worker crashed while more than three times the alcohol limit

By David McPhee
21/10/2021, 11:45 am
Alexander Gans-Bona was disqualified from driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An oil and gas worker who smashed his car into a central reservation after driving while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Alexander Gans-Bona, 40, called the police himself to report the crash which had deflated his tyres – telling cops who arrived on the scene “I have been drinking”.

The senior piping designer had been boozing into the early hours at an Aberdeen casino before getting behind the wheel.

He then crashed his vehicle on North Deeside Road.

Gans-Bona pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to driving while over the alcohol limit on September 23 this year.

Accused ‘immediately and voluntarily’ told cops he’d been drinking ‘a fair bit’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that Gans-Bona called the police call centre and explained to them he had “hit the central reservation and that his tyres were punctured”.

He added: “Police officers attended at the scene and on arrival found the accused sat in the driver’s seat at the locus.

“The noted that there was only minor damage to the car and the accused immediately and voluntarily told them he’d been drinking and that he’d ‘had a fair bit to drink’.

“His speech was slurred and the officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

“Police then asked him to identify the driver of the vehicle, to which he replied: ‘I was, yeah’.”

Upon being breathalysed by police, Gans-Bona was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Oil worker ‘had abstained for the past eight years’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court that the Covid-19 lockdown “had not been easy” for his client.

He said: “My client has a historical problem with alcohol and had abstained for the past eight years, with very few relapses.

“He was meeting a friend, but lost that friend and went to a casino where he played some poker and consumed some alcohol.

“He then took the stupid decision to drive home.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Gans-Bona: “I’m not going to give you a lecture but I’m sure you are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving – you were also more than three times the legal limit.”

He disqualified Gans-Bona, of Bograxie, Inverurie, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £500 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 