Oil regulator unveils plans to force operators to meet government’s net zero goals

The UK’s oil regulator has unveiled plans to force North Sea operators to meet the government’s 2050 net zero goals.

The Oil and Gas Authority proposes to amend its principle objective of maximising economic recovery (MER) to bring in a number of low carbon obligations on operators, who would be open to penalties if they are not met.

These include reducing flaring and emissions as much as possible, fully assessing low carbon development options like platform electrification, and requiring negotiations in “good faith” on carbon capture and storage (CCS).