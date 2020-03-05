Oil giant Total limits worker travel to ‘absolute minimum’ amid spread of coronavirus

French oil and gas giant Total has confirmed it has limited the air travel of its employees to an “absolute minimum” as the threat level from coronavirus continues to rise.

The supermajor said today that the travel restriction is “primarily on international travel”.

But also revealed that worker air travel within the UK is only to be made in “essential” circumstances.

It advised those returning from an “at risk area or country” to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It added that those returning would not be eligible for offshore work for at least two weeks.

A spokesman for Total said: “Total has decided that travel by its employees must now be limited to the absolute minimum until further notice.”