Oil giant BP ploughs £1 million into new exhibition spaces at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Oil firm BP today announced a £1 million investment in Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The cash has funded the BP Galleries, on the venue’s new second floor, which will host three special exhibitions a year by national and international artists.

As part of the funding agreement, the popular BP Portrait Award will return to the gallery in 2020.

At the venue, BP group chief executive Bob Dudley said: “We are proud that BP’s support for arts and culture in the UK stretches back more than five decades.

“Through our long-standing relationships with major centres like the National Portrait Gallery, the British Museum, the Royal Opera House and the Royal Shakespeare Company, we enable access to excellence in the arts for millions of people.

“Today’s investment by BP means a new generation of visitors will experience and engage with exhibitions of the highest quality, in contemporary surroundings, which meet the needs of the 21st Century visitor and complement the architecture of the original Victorian building.

“The £1m contribution will be for galleries on the top floor, a big L-shaped gallery with natural light and beautiful windows where you can see the city, and it will be a spot for including really large pieces for exhibition.”

The redevelopment of the venue, which will reopen this autumn, is transforming the Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall through significant investment in the fabric of the buildings, new exhibition and display galleries and improved visitor facilities.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said the city can be proud of the creation of a new “world-class visitor attraction”.