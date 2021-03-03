Applications for this year’s Oil and Gas Technical Apprenticeship Programme (OGTAP) cohort is now open as Scotland marks National Apprenticeship Week.

Led by Aberdeen-based global skills and safety organisation OPITO and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the OGTAP scheme was launched in 1999 to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled and competent technicians.

Since then, more than 2,000 people have completed the four-year apprenticeship across a number of disciplines from instrument and control, electrical maintenance mechanical maintenance and process operations.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, there are currently more than 340 apprentices completing their training through a combination of theoretical, college-based learning and practical learning on worksites and offshore.

Jill Glennie, OPITO’s director of external affairs and apprenticeships, said: “Apprenticeships are crucial to our sector’s future success.

“To drive the economic recovery, it is more critical than ever to provide training and development opportunities to secure the next generation workforce.

“It’s a time of tremendous change and transformation in the energy industry, and an exciting time for apprentices embarking on their career journey.

“As ever, the continued support and commitment of our partners – OGTAP sponsor companies and colleges – is vital and much appreciated.

“Governments recognise the importance of apprenticeships as a vocational method of training, and the combination of theoretical knowledge with practical, ‘on the job’ learning, in creating the skills required for the future.”

The firm’s apprenticeship programmes are continually evolving to reflect changing industry dynamics and anticipate the workforce skills which will be needed in the future.