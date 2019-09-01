Oil firm’s support for Aberdeen charity

An oil and gas operator has come out in support of an Aberdeen charity.

Aberdeen-based firm Serica has partnered with CLAN Cancer Support for its upcoming fundraising walk and has become the headline sponsor after it donated £7,500.

More than 10 members of the Serica team are taking part in the event at Crathes Castle on Sunday.

Mike Killeen, Serica head of operations in Aberdeen, said: “CLAN is a hands-on charity bringing practical and emotional support to those affected by cancer.

“That profile fits perfectly with our desire to make sure our charitable giving makes a genuine contribution at a local level, so we are delighted to support the walk. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development for the charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Serica Energy as our headline sponsor.”