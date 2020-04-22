Oil firm warns of financial hangover for North Sea operations

An offshore firm has admitted North Sea operations could remain shut down “well beyond” the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

KCA Deutag, which has contracts with a number of major companies, has already announced hundreds of workers will be paid off as a result of the coronavirus crisis and oil price crash.

The firm says the Covid-19 outbreak, combined with the oil price falling as a result of Russia and Saudi Arabia failing to agree on production levels, could have a lasting impact on the North Sea.

In answers to a number of staff questions, KCA chiefs admitted it will not be profitable to operate in the region until well after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

They said: “While coronavirus has made our operating logistics very challenging, it is not the only reason our clients served us notice to cease operations.

“The fall in oil price, largely as a result of the Saudi Arabia and Russia Opec failure to agree on production levels, is the major contributor to our client serving notice.

“The oil price continues to drop and we envisage that clients will maintain their decision not to operate within the North Sea until the oil price dictates this will be a profitable activity.

“We anticipate that activities will not be profitable well beyond the end of the anticipated coronavirus restrictions.”

KCA’s concerns were echoed by trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), which warned of a “triple whammy” facing the sector.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

OGUK market intelligence manager Ross Dornan said: “As our latest business outlook shows, the UK oil and gas industry faces a triple whammy of concerns with low oil and gas prices and the impact of Covid-19.

“This will impact the pipeline of activity across the basin and we are concerned that this could mean significant pressures in the short and medium term.

“It’s why OGUK is working flat out with governments and regulators to protect this industry which is critical to the whole of the UK’s energy supply and of course jobs and livelihoods in energy hubs like the north-east.”

He added: “We need a strong industry to protect jobs and our economy today, but also to help deliver our net zero ambitions.”

The stark warnings came as Aberdeen City Council’s leaders wrote to ministers urging them to provide the industry with support.

In letters to the Scottish and UK governments, they have also called for the process of making Aberdeen an “energy transition hub” to be speeded up.

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “The cooldown in economic activity will ensure a depression on demand and this lag, coupled with the existing oversupply, will take us well beyond the lift in Covid-19 restrictions and associated support measures.

“It is therefore vital that urgent financial assistance is arranged to ensure we retain the people and talent to support the energy transition and avoid the economic hardship ahead.”

Co-leader Jenny Laing added: “Governments will be aware the world is embarking on an unprecedented transition.

“The scale is epic, the urgency great.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the importance of transitioning Aberdeen’s oil and gas industry to one centred on renewable energy.

“The sector has been clear in its commitment to change and as a city we want to remain at the forefront of this development, protecting jobs and safeguarding our economy.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: