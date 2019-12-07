Aberdeen oil firm backs transatlantic rowing bid

An Aberdeen oil company is backing a bid to row across the north Atlantic next year.

Oceaneering International is supporting the Ocean Revival 2020 team, which will attempt a journey between the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City to Tower Bridge in London next May.

The four-man team is made up of current and former Royal Marines based at Arbroath.

One of them includes Oceaneering employee Ian Clinton.

The transatlantic row, which will take 70 days, is in aid of charities Plastic Oceans and The Royal Marines Charity.

Stephen Barrett, senior vice-president, business development, at Oceaneering, said: “We admire the commitment, can-do spirit and resolute determination of the Ocean Revival team in taking on a challenge of this magnitude.

“These guys have already raised a significant amount of money for two very worthwhile charities and through sponsorship support, Oceaneering hopes to create further awareness for the cause.

“We have many ex-servicemen and servicewomen working in Oceaneering globally and we share many of the same values such as integrity, excellence and determination.”

Ian Clinton, an Oceaneering technician and one of the Ocean Revival crew, added: “Our Royal Marines experience equips us with the right blend of skills and attitude to take on any task and we are prepared.”