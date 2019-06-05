Oil boss says industry must ‘avoid annihilation’ as climate change debate heats up

The oil and gas sector needs to “avoid annihilation” in the climate change debate and stop apologising for its products, an industry veteran said yesterday.

Gordon Ballard, executive director of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, said the industry faced a “huge challenge” to its reputation and that investment was “under threat”.

He urged companies to show fund managers that investment in the oil and gas industry fitted with their “ethical criteria”.

The recent publication of several troubling reports on climate change has increased scrutiny on the oil and gas industry and its place in the transition to a low carbon economy.

Some campaign groups, including Friends of the Earth, have called for oil and gas exploration to be banned.

And increasing numbers of shareholders are questioning oil majors’ spending on fossil fuels.

Speaking at the Oil and Gas UK annual conference in Aberdeen, Mr Ballard lamented that much of the debate around the fossil fuels was “irrational” and “unrealistic”.