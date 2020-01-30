North-east oil body responds to Government’s climate change plans

A leading offshore body has set out its response to climate change.

Oil and Gas UK outlined its reply to the UK and Scottish Government’s net zero commitments in a speech in Edinburgh.

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “We now need to move the debate on from talking about the need to act, to demonstrating what we are doing to act.

“We have a plan – Roadmap 2035 – which offers a blueprint for net zero.

“It is one of the first industrial responses to the UK and Scottish government’s net zero commitments.

“It aims to enable a safe, sustainable and competitive oil and gas industry supporting the UK’s energy needs and its transition to a net zero future.”