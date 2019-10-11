Oil and gas support services bring £2.2bn to Scotland’s marine economy

New figures show support services for the oil and gas industry are leading Scotland’s marine economy.

Data from the Scottish Government shows the sector brought £2.2billion in gross value added, making up 42% of the national total in 2017, the latest year with available information.

The stats cover a range of locations and industries such as aquaculture, fishing and passenger transport.

They do not include oil and gas extraction.

Despite oil and gas services bringing the biggest benefit, marine tourism employs the most people of any of the sectors with 28,000.