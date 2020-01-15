Oil and gas firm plans move to new Aberdeen office

A north-east oil and gas exploration firm has submitted a building warrant to move into a prominent Aberdeen office block.

It has been lodged by NORR Consultants Ltd on behalf of Chevron North Sea Ltd, for the third floor of Marischal Square 2, in the city centre.

Now a building warrant to the value of £1.4 million has been lodged which, if approved, will see the creation of a new open-plan and cellular office space.

Internal walls and ceilings will be created as well as associated mechanical and electrical works.

A coffee point is also included in the proposals.

A decision on the warrant is expected to be made by Aberdeen City Council shortly.

Chevron North Sea was bought over by Ithaca Energy in November last year, following the completion of an acquisition deal that was announced in May 2019.

A spokeswoman for Chevron North Sea said they could not comment on commercial matters.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Marischal Square, which opened in December 2017, is home to a number of different firms across its two buildings on Aberdeen’s Broad Street.

It follows an announcement at the end of last year that professional services firm KPMG will move into 1 Marischal Square from its base on Albyn Place in spring.

If plans are approved and the firm moves in, Chevron North Sea would join EY, Tenaris and RBS, which are located on floors four, five and six respectively.

Marischal Square is a £107m development carried out by Muse Developments, Aberdeen City Council and Aviva Investors.

Last year it was recognised as one of the best developments in Scotland after judges named it regeneration project of the year at the sixth annual Scottish Property Awards.

It was also named 2018 Commercial Development of the Year at the Scottish Property Awards, Project of the Year 2018 by Aberdeen Society of Architects and 2018 Regeneration Project of the Year by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Muse Developments Director, Scotland Steve Turner previously said: “Tenants now include a diverse mix of international, national and local companies who were attracted to a first-class development that is making a significant contribution to transforming the city centre.”