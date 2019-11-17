Oil and gas firm gives £30,000 boost to Aberdeen charity

A leading oil and gas firm has donated a five-figure sum to a charity supporting people with cancer in the north-east.

Apache North Sea made a donation of £30,000 to Maggie’s Aberdeen to help support the ongoing running costs of the centre.

The company has supported Maggie’s since before the centre was built in the city.

Paula Cormack, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, described the donation as “huge” and expressed her gratitude to Apache on behalf of Maggie’s staff and volunteers.

She said: “This is a huge donation and we are incredibly grateful to Apache for what they have done.

“They have been long-standing supporters since before the centre was built.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Based on the Foresterhill Health Campus site, Maggie’s offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families and friends.

Ms Cormack said: “Sometimes it is easy to forget that organisations and centres cost money to run and there are ongoing funding requirements.

“It costs us nearly £500,000 a year to keep the doors open and offer all the services we give so we are really appreciative of this huge donation.”

She added: “There are so many people who are going to benefit from this.

“Current statistics show that one in two people will experience cancer at some point in their lives which is quite staggering.

“There isn’t really anyone who isn’t affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly.”

The money will also help Maggie’s provide a range of programmes for people living with cancer and their families.

Ms Cormack said: “Maggie’s offers more than just medical support. We work closely with NHS Grampian but we also offer emotional wraparound support the health service just isn’t able to provide. We can sit and spend time with people who are visiting the centre which is so important for them.”

Apache, which has its Aberdeen base on the Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells, is an exploration and development firm which operates in the North Sea as well as in the US and Egypt.

Apache’s production manager Stuart Taylor said the £30,000 had been generated by its offshore workforce.

He said: “Apache takes great pride in partnering with organisations such as Maggie’s because of the important services they provide to the local community.

“Maggie’s Centre offers practical support for people affected by cancer in a welcoming and caring environment and we’re delighted our donation generated by our offshore workforce will help towards the centre’s annual running costs, allowing Maggie’s to continue their good work.”