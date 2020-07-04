Oil and gas experts to give evidence to MPs on Covid-19 impact

Representatives from the oil and gas sector are to give evidence to MPs next week over issues including the impact of Covid-19.

The Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster – which includes north-east MPs Andrew Bowie and Douglas Ross – will hear about the sector’s plans for after coronavirus.

The evidence session is being held as part of the committee’s Coronavirus and Scotland inquiry.

Witnesses who will give evidence include Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil and Gus UK, and Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre.

Leading scientist Professor John Underhill will also speak.

A House of Commons spokesman said: “The oil and gas industry has been under pressure in recent months with the dual shocks of the coronavirus crisis and the collapse of energy prices.

“Representatives of the sector will give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee to give their account of the impact this has had, and what future options there are for an industry facing long-term and structural challenges.”

Members of the public can watch the session live at parliamentlive.tv

It begins at 2.30pm on July 9.