Aberdeen couple name baby after Dons defender Scott McKenna

A couple have chosen to name their son after a Dons ace – after he was born on the same day his namesake scored a winning goal against Rangers.

Little McKenna Murray was born on December 5 at 1.30pm – just hours before Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna volleyed home the winner at Ibrox.

Parents Sam and Lee, from Kincorth, chose the name after deciding against their original choice, McAulay.

Dons daft dad Lee suggested the name of the Scotland international, not expecting wife Sam to agree.

Lee, 42, said the idea grew as they were sitting watching football when Sam was seven months’ pregnant.

He said: “We knew that we were going to change the name, so I jokingly said we should name him McKenna.

“Sam wasn’t keen on the idea at first, but she eventually came round to it.”

The little bundle of joy, full name McKenna-Jamieson Leonard Murray, was described as “fantastic” by his proud mum.

Sam, 29, a support worker originally from Newcastle, was told by her mother-in-law about McKenna’s goal.

She said: “Obviously we were a bit busy, so when my mother-in-law told me that he had scored the winner I couldn’t believe it, we should have put a bet on.”

A Dons spokesman said: “Scott is absolutely chuffed that they’ve named the little one after him.

“Everyone at the club is hoping that he becomes a huge Dons fan when he grows up.”