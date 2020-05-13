Offshore workers ‘dumped’ as Atlas Professionals flouts furlough while UK scheme is extended

Offshore workers have said they’ve been “dumped” by a major recruitment firm after it decided not to offer the UK furlough scheme due to holiday pay concerns.

An email was sent out to agency workers employed via Atlas Professionals, shortly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday announced an extension of the coronavirus jobs retention scheme to October.

Atlas, whose Aberdeen office makes one of 25 globally, said the scheme does not allow it to reclaim workers’ holiday pay and it is “unable to accept these additional costs” without risking the future of the business.