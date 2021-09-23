News / Local Offshore worker turned to drug dealing after losing job during lockdown By David McPhee 23/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 23/09/2021, 12:46 pm Ian Dingwall outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court An offshore worker who lost his job during lockdown has admitted turning to drug dealing to make ends meet. Ian Dingwall, 40, was found with cannabis and his pockets stuffed with thousands of pounds in cash when cops searched him on July 23 last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he’d been offered the opportunity to make some money selling drugs when he lost his job and had “stupidly” taken it. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe