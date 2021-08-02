Offshore worker taken off flight at Aberdeen Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a mask

A drunk offshore worker was removed from a plane at Aberdeen International Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a facemask.
Dad-of-one Karl Poundall was preparing to fly home to England yesterday when he became aggressive and abusive to staff at the terminal’s Distilling House bar and police had to be called in.
While in the holding cells at the airport he also threatened to kill a police officer, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe