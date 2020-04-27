Offshore unions claim 3,500 UK workers ‘could be displaced by September’

Offshore unions have claimed more than 3,500 UK workers “could be displaced by September” amid the oil price crisis and called for an urgent summit with Westminster politicians.

The Offshore Coordinating Group (OCG), comprised of six unions including Unite, RMT and GMB, has produced a new report questioning “whether the industry can be sustained” amid a wave of job cuts in response to the oil crash and Covid-19 outbreak.

Around 1,000 jobs could be lost directly from drilling contractors, according to the group, with further cuts from engineering firms, the subsea sector, aviation and a “host of other supply chain companies”.