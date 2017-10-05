Offshore union renews call for ban on Super Pumas to stay

A union has repeated its calls for controversial Super Puma helicopters to remain grounded.

The Airbus-manufactured H225 and AS332 L2 helicopters were banned from flying in the UK following a fatal crash off Norway – and Unite the Union has insisted the ban should stay in place.

A total of 13 men, including Iain Stuart of Laurencekirk, died when one of the aircraft crashed off the Norwegian coast in April 2016.

During investigations into the tragedy, fatigue and surface degradation was discovered in the main gearbox.

It is thought the rupture of a second stage gear was the “likely” cause of the Norwegian accident, but the root cause of the failure is still not fully understood.

However, in July, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced plans to lift the ban and a directive stated that “in-house” upgrades must be conducted if Super Pumas are to return to service in the UK.

The European Aviation Safety Agency had already lifted its ban in October 2016, but authorities in the UK and Norway had keptthe aircraft grounded until the CAA had given its decision.

Unite regional officer Tommy Campbell said: “Without all the details being fully known in the Norwegian tragedy, Unite believes the decision by Airbus to reintroduce the Super Pumas is not only premature, but it potentially jeopardises confidence in the offshore helicopter health and safety system.

“Until a full investigation is complete and the results are fully known the helicopters should not be brought back into usage by commercial operators.

“Our overriding priority must be the safety of all those working in the North Sea and until we have clarity Unite will not support the reintroduction of the Super Puma H225 and AS332 L2 helicopters.”

It comes after Airbus Helicopters chief executive Guillaume Faury championed the airworthiness of the French aircraft manufacturer’s Super Puma H225s.

Regis Magnac, head of customer operations, said he was satisfied the H225 was safe following an exhaustive internal investigation – resulting in a raft of new safety measures.

Mr Magnac said: “I have witnessed the testing performed by engineers and I trust the work that has been done.

“One accident is too many and we understand that.

“We owe it to the North Sea to be transparent about what we have done and what we are implementing.

“We take safety seriously in everything we do.”

Mr Magnac added: “We believe in the product and see there is a need for it in the worldwide market.”