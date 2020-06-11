Offshore pilots told to carry out name checks after landing on wrong platform

Offshore pilots have been told they must “read the names of platforms” before landing, after a helicopter landed on the wrong platform.

It comes after pilots landed on the Forties Charlie instead of the Forties Delta in March last year.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in a report that proper name checks need to be carried out in advance due to crew familiarity with the journeys.

It has issued a safety notice to pilots after the incident, involving two crew and four passengers, detailing the lessons to be learned.

It said: “On completion of the landing checks, the pilots noticed that no deck-crew approached the helicopter and it was at this stage the pilots noticed the Forties Charlie name on the helideck”.

“Pilots must read the platform name before committing to landing”.