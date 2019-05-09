Offshore helicopter parts ‘detached’ during flight, says report

A North Sea helicopter had to return to base in Aberdeen after parts fell off during a flight, an investigation has found.

A report from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the AW139 helicopter took off on May 6 last year from Aberdeen.

Crew members felt an “unusual vibration” at around 2,500 feet which was later found to be caused by a lightning protection bonding strip and cable fairing becoming detached from one of the rotor blades.

The AAIB report said the European Union Aviation Safety Agency classified the event as “not unsafe”.