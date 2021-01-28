Offshore Europe organisers pushing on with event, say it’s unlikely to be derailed by use of P&J Live as vaccination centre

The north-east has been dealt a significant boost after organisers of a huge oil and gas conference confirmed it is still on track to go ahead as planned later this year.

Local business leaders and politicians welcomed the news that Reed Exhibitions are pushing on with arrangements for SPE Offshore Europe 2021

The organisers don’t expect the use of the P&J Live as a mass vaccination centre to derail the event.

The conference, which takes place every two years and attracts tens of thousands of delegates from across the world, is scheduled to take place at the Aberdeen venue from September 7-10.