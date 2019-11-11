Offshore Europe at P&J Live best attended since 2013

An offshore oil and gas conference held this year has been classed as the “best attended” event since 2013, a new report has revealed.

The new P&J Live played host to Offshore Europe 2019 for the first time in September, shortly after opening its doors to the public for the first time.

A report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee, updating them on the new music and conference venue, said the event has been classed as the “best attended OE event since 2013”.

It added: “In August 2019 a number of test events were successfully carried out at P&J Live which permitted the public to test the facilities.

“In September 2019 there has been numerous events held at P&J Live covering a number of genres including entertainment, banqueting, exhibitions and conferences.”

The events have been overall “received positively” by the general public, the report claims.

Construction work started on the project in July 2016 with a build programme of three years, and this was completed on schedule in August of this year.

The committee will consider the report when it meets on Thursday.