Offshore crew get into the Xmas spirit with ‘music video’ set to K-Pop girl band Momoland

It’s not every day the words “offshore supply vessel” and “K-pop” meet in a sentence, but this is a special case.

Crew members on DOF Subsea’s Skandi Hawk supply vessel have taken a break from their regular day’s work to film a video for a client’s Christmas competition.

Dozens of workers on board are seen dancing to “Baam” by South Korean girl group “Momoland” in a thoroughly coordinated effort.

Staff on the deck, control rooms and kitchens are seen giving their all in a well-choreographed dance number.