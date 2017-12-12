Council officers suggest shutting rural primary schools for benefit of pupils

Education chiefs have suggested children in parts of Moray would be better off if the council axed smaller primary schools.

Officers fear that youngsters in and around Buckie “will not progress as expected” as long as the local authority maintains eight primary schools in the area.

In a new report, they argue that mounting teaching shortages are causing pupils to fall behind, and that closing some primaries would free up enough teachers to ensure sufficient coverage.

There was a fierce public backlash when the council proposed closing 10 primary schools four years ago, leading to the plans being scrapped.

And residents last night blasted the fresh calls for closures.

Buckie itself has three primary schools – Cluny, Millbank and St Peter’s RC.

Portessie, Portknockie and Portgordon schools are less than half full and have been assessed as “not sustainable”.

Officers revealed that the post of head teacher at Cullen Primary School has been advertised unsuccessfully on three occasions.