Officers seek to thank young girls who helped sick man in Aberdeen

Police are looking to trace two young girls after they helped a man who fell unwell in Aberdeen.

Two girls, between the ages of 10 and 13, stopped to help a man at the Deeside railway line near South Deeside Road at around 1.50pm yesterday.

Both girls left before police arrived and now officers are looking to trace the pair to check on their welfare and to thank them for stopping to assist.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting ref number 1733 of December 20.