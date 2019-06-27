Officers to revisit north-east park one week on from sex attack

Officers in the north-east will revisit the scene of a sex attack one week on.

A woman, in her thirties, was left shaken but uninjured following the incident at Doocot Park in Elgin at around 1am last Friday.

Inquiries have continued, with police carrying out additional patrols to reassure people in the community.

Officers will be at the park tonight as part of the investigation.

Police are also continuing to follow a positive line of inquiry, but are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

And detectives are still looking to trace a man, described as being in his twenties, slim build and between 5ft 7in and 6ft in. He was wearing a black hooded top and was last seen walking into the park.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “Numerous people have assisted with our inquiries so far and I would like to thank them once again for their help. I appreciate that at the time of night this incident happened the area would have been quiet, however I hope that by revisiting the scene one week on we can keep the appeal fresh in people’s minds and carry out further timely inquiries.

“Please be assured that extensive inquiries continue to identify the man responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0156 of June 21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111