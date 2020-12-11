Officers recommend north-east waste lorry is cancelled permanently

A north-east waste lorry service could be axed to cut costs.

The Saturday service for Ballater, Braemar and the surrounding areas was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic so the local authority could focus on other activities.

It operated from the Church Square car park in Ballater and roads depot on South Deeside Road, and collected non-recyclable waste.

Following discussions, the service was brought back for four weeks, beginning on November 21.

But the council is now considering proposals to scrap the service completely.

A petition was created by the Ballater and Crathie Community Council asking Aberdeenshire Council to reconsider the plans.

The petition raised fears about fly-tipping, as residents from Ballater, Braemar and the surrounding areas would have to travel to Banchory to use the nearest household waste recycling centre.

A new report will be discussed by the upcoming Marr area committee, where council officers have recommended the service is cancelled permanently to make budget savings.

It is estimated the Saturday waste lorry costs Aberdeenshire Council around £55,766 each year through employing a driver and operative, fuel and the disposal of the rubbish, which goes to landfill.

In the first week of the waste service starting up again, 74 out of 146 available slots were booked, although five were cancelled and there were three no-shows.

Four tonnes of material was taken in, mainly garden waste and mixed municipal waste.

Officers said that around 25% of the material collected could have been recycled using residents’ blue bins, with additional waste taken to a recycling centre instead.

The report, by Andy Sheridan, team manager of collections and cleansing, on behalf of director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer, said: “There is still a cost with dealing with the 240 tonnes of material even if it is taken to a recycling centre.

“However, if we achieved 60% recycling of that material at a cost of £57/t compared the cost of landfilling at £135/t, the cost would be £21,168.

“We continue to face considerable pressures – both in terms of our budget and staffing resources and with finite resources we have to look at different ways of working. This means we must scrutinise all the services we provide to make sure they represent best value for money.

“The waste service would propose that this service is put forward as budget saving and is not restarted on a permanent basis.

“It will be considered as part of the council’s budget saving process (medium financial strategy) and the final decision will be made by members.”

The report adds: “In addition to the regular weekly household waste collections, the residents of Ballater have other options available to dispose of their excess waste that does not involve a substantial car journey. These options include the council’s bulky waste collection service, which operates on a Thursday.

“Many charities also collect reusable bulky waste items for free in order to resell

these items in their shops.

“Alternatively, the council operates 15 Household Recycling Centres, with the

closest being the one at Crow’s Nest, Banchory, where residents can recycle a

wide range of materials.”