Officers recommend council approval of taxi rank for P&J Live

Council officers have recommended that plans for a taxi rank at the new P&J Live are approved by councillors.

In a report due to go before the licensing committee, officers submit a consultation which was conducted into the 12-space rank.

The majority of the 25 responses were in favour of the rank, which would operate 24 hours a day, however some have questioned the size of the facility.

One of the respondents also suggested there should be security in place during larger events.

The report, which will go before the committee next Tuesday, said: “25 responses were received to the public consultation, the majority were in favour of the proposal to establish a permanent taxi rank at P&J Live.

“It was noted that a number of respondents questioned whether 12 spaces for taxis at the rank would be sufficient.

“It is advised that the operation of the rank, along with the other traffic management arrangements at P&J Live, will be kept under review and further proposals can be placed before the committee if required.”

Responses were also received by the local authority’s roads department and Police Scotland.

Neither body raised an objection to the plans.

The new £335 million complex in Bucksburn, which last week was announced would be re-named P&J Live, is set to be completed in August when the official handover will take place.

The first major event booked for the new venue is set to be Offshore Europe on September 3.

Major acts such as Lewis Capaldi, Elton John and Russell Howard have also announced shows.