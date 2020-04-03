Officers looking to trace teen on BMX after north-east health worker assaulted

Officers are keen to trace a youth spotted on a BMX near a north-east forest shortly after a healthcare worker was coughed on.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the assault on an unclassified road between Inchmarlo Golf Course and Brathens Wood last Friday.

During the incident, the woman stopped after she was flagged down by a youth, described as being between the age of 13 and 16, who coughed in her face and told her she “now had coronavirus”.

The healthcare worker was “left distressed and fearful” with police adding “this was more than just a prank”.

The boy spoke with a local accent and was wearing a light grey hoodie, black jacket and black or dark blue joggers.

After the incident he ran off into the woods to join a group of other youths.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who is in the area, and in particular are looking to trace a young person seen around an hour after the incident on a black BMX bike wearing a black full-face helmet.

He was in a group of four, two were on bikes and two on foot, according to police.

Anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident is also asked to contact Police Scotland.

Sergeant Garry Garrow, of Banchory Police Station, said: “This was more than just a prank, it left the woman distressed and fearful.

“Anyone who knows who any of these youths are should get in touch immediately.

“In particular we are asking for help to trace the young person seen on the black BMX type bike.

“I would ask parents if they think this may have been someone from their family to get in touch. Likewise, the person concerned should call us.

“I would like to thank those who have already contacted us with information. Banchory is a great community and when something like this occurs, everyone feels it. This behaviour was despicable and in the current climate, absolutely unacceptable.

“There may be members of the community who know the person responsible, and we appeal to them to assist with our ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1661 of Friday March 27, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s prosecution service has said anyone coughing or spitting at anyone will be dealt with robustly.

In a series of tweets, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “Any reported person who deliberately endangers life, or causes fear and alarm by pretending to do so, including by coughing on or spitting at someone, will be dealt with robustly by Scotland’s prosecution service.

“Scotland’s prosecution service will take action to protect public safety at all times and has a range of responses available to tackle unacceptable criminal conduct that may arise during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coughing on or spitting at someone, depending on the circumstances, may be an assault or constitute the crime of culpable and reckless conduct. It is difficult to imagine a more compelling case for prosecution in the public interest.

“COPFS is working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the continued effective investigation and prosecution of crime, properly addressing criminal behaviour that threatens public safety and the safety of emergency workers”

