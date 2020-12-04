Officers in Moray town work to combat shoplifting

Officers in a Moray town are committed to helping retailers following a rise in shoplifting.

Constable Lipscombe, with the help of community officer Constable Barclay, is working with retailers in Buckie to prevent and reduce further incidents.

As well as providing crime reduction advice, Constables Lipscombe and Barclay are looking into introducing a crime early warning system in the form of a ring round system in the area.

Ring round systems have been found to be effective in the fight against crime.

Officers are also looking into rehabilitating known repeat offenders with the help of partnership agencies, such as Moray Food Bank and Moray Social Work – and advice has been sought from Retailers Against Crime.

In addition, they will be increasing dedicated foot patrols in the town centre in an effort to reduce offences.