Officers carry out A96 road operation

Officers stopped a number of north-east drivers after a road operation on the A96.
Police Scotland have been carrying out extra patrols on the A96.
In a social media post it was found that at least nine drivers had been spoken to by officers for a number of different offences.
It included two people speeding and one driver using their mobile phones.
The tweet added a number of vehicles had been stopped and given warnings.
Traffic Crews carried out increased patrols on the A96 today
Offences found on lateshift…
3x MOT
1x Mobile Phone
2x Speeders
2x Vehicles with bald tyres
1x Prohibition for defective brakes
And numerous other vehicles stopped and warnings #StaySafeOutThere #A96 #GT pic.twitter.com/4BnlFrFDKK
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) June 21, 2019