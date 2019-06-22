Saturday, June 22nd 2019 Show Links
Officers carry out A96 road operation

by Lee McCann
22/06/2019, 11:41 am
Drivers have been stopped on the A96
Officers stopped a number of north-east drivers after a road operation on the A96.

Police Scotland have been carrying out extra patrols on the A96.

In a social media post it was found that at least nine drivers had been spoken to by officers for a number of different offences.

It included two people speeding and one driver using their mobile phones.

The tweet added a number of vehicles had been stopped and given warnings.

