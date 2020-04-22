Show Links
Officers arrest man, 19, for alleged Aberdeen theft

by Ana Da Silva
22/04/2020, 9:28 pm
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged theft in Aberdeen.

Officers made the arrest with inquiries into the incident on going.

A police statement said: “19-year-old male arrested and charged by officers during inquiries into an alleged attempted theft.”